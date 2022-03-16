BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.66

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as low as $2.13. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 26,572 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

