BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 56,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 355,577 shares.The stock last traded at $21.72 and had previously closed at $21.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.55 million, a P/E ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.79.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $27,755.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,549. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

