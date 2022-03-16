Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Bionomics stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

