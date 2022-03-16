Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $225,353.00

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 65.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 67.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $9.19 or 0.00022788 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $225,353.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

