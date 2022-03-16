Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $128.87 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $75.86 or 0.00187371 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,484.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.12 or 0.00719085 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023473 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,005,870 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.