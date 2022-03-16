Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Black Knight by 53.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 21.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Black Knight by 28,472.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

BKI stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. 28,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,292. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.