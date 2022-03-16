Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BGX stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 760,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,624 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 477,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 52,276 shares during the period.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

