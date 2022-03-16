Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BGX stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.