Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Trading Down 24.4%

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was down 24.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

