Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,688,038 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

