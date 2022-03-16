Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 75,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BKEP opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.15. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 762,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 62,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 102,668 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

