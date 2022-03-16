BMO Capital Markets Raises AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$2.00

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$1.60 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.82.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.