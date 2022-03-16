BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at about $309,000.

NYSE BBN traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. 304,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,724. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

