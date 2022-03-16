BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 519,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,817. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85.

