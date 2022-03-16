BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 856,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period.

NYSE:GUT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 264,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,149. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

