BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Marc Maun Sells 1,000 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.61. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.