Boku (LON:BOKU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) target price on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON BOKU opened at GBX 121.75 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.59. Boku has a 1-year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.76). The firm has a market cap of £361.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01.

In related news, insider Keith Butcher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($17,295.19).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

