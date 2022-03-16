Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $54.81 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $54.81 million and $1.42 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00243635 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003896 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00938413 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.