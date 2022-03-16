Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 801,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

