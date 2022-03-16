BRC (BRCC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BRC (NYSE: BRCC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/14/2022 – BRC had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – BRC is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. BRC Inc has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $22.80.
Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
