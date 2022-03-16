BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRF stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.62. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 1,790,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BRF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,164,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth $3,858,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 853,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 466,934 shares in the last quarter.

BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.