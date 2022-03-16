Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $1,557,641.93 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,557,641.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,334,703.68.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

