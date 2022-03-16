Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Brigham Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 121.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.11. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 380,857 shares of company stock worth $9,721,735 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

