Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day moving average is $135.84.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

