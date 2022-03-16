BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Trading Up 4.5%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 3,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 742,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 910,020 shares of company stock worth $27,139,530. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

