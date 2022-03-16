Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.94. 59,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,954. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

