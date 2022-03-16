Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 259,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,091. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

