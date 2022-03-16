Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,253. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

