Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,922,680. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $154.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $156.43. The stock has a market cap of $273.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

