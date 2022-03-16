Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,641. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

