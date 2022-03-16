Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Berkeley Lights reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ BLI traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,293. The firm has a market cap of $432.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.53. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $7,963,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 831,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

