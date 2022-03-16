Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.47. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.43. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $137.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

