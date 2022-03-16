Brokerages Expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.78.

NASDAQ AVDX traded up 0.93 on Friday, reaching 7.99. 72,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.33. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 6.50 and a 12 month high of 27.43.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.