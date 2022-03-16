Brokerages Expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 6th.
On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvidXchange.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.78.
In other news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About AvidXchange (Get Rating)
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
