Brokerages Expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 181.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Granite Construction by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $192,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at $257,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. 4,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 225.80 and a beta of 1.43. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.46%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

