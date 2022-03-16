Brokerages Expect LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LianBio.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LianBio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth about $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIAN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 1,278,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32. LianBio has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

