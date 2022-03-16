Brokerages Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.91. 1,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,663. United States Cellular has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

