Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) PT at GBX 2,767.88

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,727.88 ($35.47).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,061 ($39.80) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.02) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,606 ($33.89) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,968.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,346 ($30.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.19). The company has a market capitalization of £7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($31.90) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($205,522.48). Also, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.47) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($130,340.13).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

