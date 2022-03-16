Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT at $35.50

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $26.53 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.