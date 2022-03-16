Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$59.13

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACQ shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TSE ACQ opened at C$32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$857.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.73. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$26.80 and a one year high of C$59.26.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

