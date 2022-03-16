Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target at $71.50

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

BHOOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec raised shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

BHOOY stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. boohoo group has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $95.49.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

