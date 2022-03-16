Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Price Target at $239.83

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.65.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

DG opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.60. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

