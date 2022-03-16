Brokerages Set Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target at $142.67

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Duolingo stock traded up $10.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.59. 472,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.33. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 764,960 shares of company stock worth $68,877,981 and have sold 15,236 shares worth $1,585,264.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,647,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,908,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

