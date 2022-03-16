Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) PT at €217.13

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €218.40 ($240.00).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ETR MTX traded up €0.60 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €204.70 ($224.95). The company had a trading volume of 310,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €195.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €190.59. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

