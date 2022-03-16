Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Price Target at $43.00

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.15. 807,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,130. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

