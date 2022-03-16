Brokerages Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Price Target at C$9.48

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cormark lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

TSE:REAL opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.34. The stock has a market cap of C$397.02 million and a PE ratio of 11.55.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

