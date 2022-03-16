Brokerages Set S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Price Target at GBX 796

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($10.35).

A number of research analysts have commented on SFOR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.35) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.40) to GBX 730 ($9.49) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of LON SFOR traded up GBX 31.61 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 443.61 ($5.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,000,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,953. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 344 ($4.47) and a one year high of GBX 878 ($11.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 486.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 630. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -91.56.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £49,487.50 ($64,353.06). Also, insider Paul Roy purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £404,800 ($526,397.92). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 99,250 shares of company stock worth $50,668,750.

About S4 Capital (Get Rating)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.