Brokerages Set S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Price Target at GBX 796

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($10.35).
A number of research analysts have commented on SFOR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.35) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.40) to GBX 730 ($9.49) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of LON SFOR traded up GBX 31.61 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 443.61 ($5.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,000,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,953. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 344 ($4.47) and a one year high of GBX 878 ($11.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 486.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 630. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -91.56.
About S4 Capital (Get Rating)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
Read More
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.