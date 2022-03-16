Brokerages Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Price Target at €2.79

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.79 ($3.07).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.19) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of O2D stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting €2.53 ($2.78). The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €2.52 and its 200-day moving average is €2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.20 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of €2.70 ($2.96).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

