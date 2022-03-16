Brokers Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman expects that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFN. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.29.

TSE:AFN opened at C$39.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The stock has a market cap of C$744.05 million and a P/E ratio of 64.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

