Brokers Set Expectations for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Graybug Vision in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.07. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

