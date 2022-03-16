Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from $68.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE:BBU traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. 3,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $21,614,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

