Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.26

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.26 and last traded at C$32.95, with a volume of 71593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

